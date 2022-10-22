The Hindu management stood by employees during pandemic: Kanimozhi

The member of Parliament thanks the management for giving a handsome bonus to the employees

The Hindu Employees’ Union president Kanimozhi Karunanidhi is felicitated by its secretary Kamalanathan at an event to mark the 66th anniversary of union in Chennai on October 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: K.V. Srinivasan

The member of Parliament thanks the management for giving a handsome bonus to the employees

Member of Parliament Kanimozhi on Friday thanked the management of The Hindu Group of Publications (THGP) for giving a handsome bonus to the employees, at the 66th anniversary celebrations of The Hindu and National Press Employees’ Union held at Hotel Ashoka here. Ms. Kanimozhi, who is also the president of the union, said the management had always stood by the employees during trying times which had been experienced for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

N. Murali, director, THGP, said the anniversary celebration of the union, which was not observed over the last couple of years, showcased the unity between the management and the employees. Mr. Murali said the COVID-19 pandemic had caused severe misery to the business fraternity, particularly the newspaper industry, which had suffered from poor advertisements. He thanked the employees for the sacrifice they made while accepting to undergo salary cuts for more than a year due to the financial constraints caused by the pandemic.

N. Ram, director, THGP, said that under the present regime under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Tamil Nadu there was no threat to freedom of speech and expression, unlike other regimes that had harassed the media by filing cases against them. He appreciated L.V. Navaneeth, CEO of THGP, for improving the revenue.

THGP directors N. Ravi, K. Venugopal, Lakshmi Srinath and Rohit Ramesh participated in the function.

The union’s general secretary, M. Kamalanathan, presented the welcome address.