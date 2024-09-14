The Hindu Made of Chennai’s fusion of food and music ignites Island Grounds

The Hindu Made of Chennai’s final events kicked-off on Saturday at Island Grounds with a celebration of music and food. A large crowd gathered to enjoy dishes from 40 different Chennai-based food joints, while the music festival showcased a wide range of performances from carnatic fusion to rap.

The lineup for day one featured artists, including Thisram, DJ Suman and Beat Boxing, Maalavika Sundar and Band, Office Gaana, Kavithai Gundar (Emcee Jesz), Yogi B, and Motta Maadi Music.

“We usually perform in auditoriums and rarely get the chance to play for such a large crowd in an open space, which makes the event exciting. Today, we are celebrating songs of all the icons Chennai has created, and we are celebrating it with the people who made them the bigger stars,” says Badhri Narayanan Seshadri of MMM before their set.

The band Office Gaana shared, “Chennai is all about inclusivity, and today’s lineup is a reflection of that diversity. It’s an entertainment package, along with our classic music-storytelling.”

Maalavika Sundar and band, performed originals, including Poti from their album Yezhundhen Nimirndhen Nadandhen, and said, “Chennai’s exposure to a variety of music from childhood is part of its cultural essence, which is why performing in Chennai is huge.”

A group of friends at the event expressed that they couldn’t think of a better way to spend their Saturday evening than with great music and food, with one of the group members, mentioning how they are all big fans of Yogi B.

Day two of the festival continues on Sunday, featuring Gowwli, Paul Jacob’s Folk Agenda, JHANU, Arivu and The Ambassa Band, Haricharan with Drums Kumaran Collective Ft. Sireesha Bhagavatula.

The Hindu Made of Chennai Food and Music Festival is done in association with ACKO, Beepkart. In partnership with: GCC, GCTP, TTDC and Namma Marina. Associate Partner: Ather, Akshayakalpa, Expert Partner: Social Bee, Artist Partner: ACTC, Radio Partner: BIG FM, Happiness partner: On the streets of Chennai and Event partner: Torque. Entry is free. Gates open at 4 p.m.