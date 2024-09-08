ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu Made of Chennai Run marathon held

Published - September 08, 2024 05:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The marathon featured five km and 10 km runs. More than 3,000 participants took part.

The Hindu Bureau

Made of Chennai Run, part of Madras Day, organised by The Hindu at Swami Sivananda Salai in Chennai on September 08, 2024. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The Hindu Made of Chennai Run marathon was was flagged off by Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian in Chennai on Sunday, (September 8, 2024).

The marathon featured both five km and 10 km runs, starting from Swami Sivananda Salai and ending at Island Grounds (Gate 8). Over 3,000 participants took part in the marathon. Speaking at the event, the Health Minister said that during an official visit to Japan, he noticed several health walk pavements. Keeping that in mind, the government launched ‘Health walk’ stretches across all 38 districts of Tamil Nadu. The Minister emphasized the importance of walking and exercise and lauded The Hindu Group of organising such an event.

“Celebrating the city’s culture and authenticity with marathon is something unique. I thoroughly enjoyed it”, said Senthil Kumar of Chennai Runners. “This was my first time running outside of exercise and I thoroughly enjoyed it,” said V. Sriram, author and historian. Youngjineo, a participant from South Korea who has been working in Chennai for two years said, “I have participated in many marathons, but this one felt really fantastic.”

The Hindu Made of Chennai Run was powered by Chennai runners in partnership with: GCC, GCTP, TTDC and Namma Marina, Realty partner: Gsquare, Associate Partner: Acko, Akshayakalpa, Organic Tattava, Ortho One, Water partner: Seeragam, Health partner: Kauvery Hospital, Sports partner: Decathlon and Radio partner: Big Fm .

