The Hindu Made of Chennai Kolu Kondattam’ is back in the city

The Hindu Group has returned with the ‘The Hindu Made of Chennai Kolu Kondattam’ by The Hindu Downtown. This event is a celebration of tradition and creativity and it encourages participants to showcase their distinctively-themed kolu, emphasising both artistic talents and storytelling skills.

Participants are encouraged to design kolu arrangements that capture the rich culture and spirit of Chennai. The competition is open to all, and participants can submit pictures of their kolus, either by uploading them on the contest page at newsth.live/THKC2024CH or by scanning the QR code provided.

The contest is currently live and will close on October 7. Winners will be selected based on the uniqueness and storytelling aspect of their kolus, innovation and adherence to festive theme. In addition to creative setups, participants can earn extra points by including a pack of ITC Mangaldeep Incense Sticks and Aroma Ghee in their display photographs.

The event is sponsored by Gopuram Turmeric Powder and Kumkum and co-presented by ITC Mangaldeep Premium Quality Incense. The associate partners are Aroma Ghee and S. Rajamanicka Mudaliar Company. The education partner is Saraswathi Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School and food partner is Madras Coffee House. The gift partners are Aachi, Medimix, Naga, Amman Saareez, Thiruvanmiyur Cotton House, Repute, A-1 Chips, PS Tamarind, Hanbao Appliances, Maestro Electric Cooker and RAS Chekku Oil.

For more information and queries regarding participation, contact: 81487 48183 or 98412 98938

