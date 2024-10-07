The Hindu Made of Chennai Kolu Kondattam competition is back

The Hindu Group has returned with the ‘The Hindu Made of Chennai Kolu Kondattam’ by The Hindu Downtown, a colourful celebration of tradition and creativity. This event encourages participants to showcase their uniquely themed kolu displays, emphasising their artistic talents and storytelling skills.

Participants are invited to create and display their kolu arrangements and stories that reflect the rich culture and spirit of Chennai. The competition is open to all, and participants can submit pictures of their kolus either by uploading them on the contest page or by scanning the given QR code.

The contest is currently live and will conclude on October 8. Winners will be selected based on the uniqueness and storytelling aspects of their kolus and their innovation in capturing the essence of Navaratri. In addition to creative setups, participants can earn extra points by including a pack of ITC Mangaldeep incense sticks and Aroma Ghee in their display photographs. Also, a special award category has been introduced for the theme ‘Life in the Day of Chennai’.

The event is sponsored by Gopuram Turmeric Powder and Kumkum and co-presented by ITC Mangaldeep Premium Quality Incense. The Associate partners are Aroma Ghee and S. Rajamanicka Mudaliar Company. Education partner is Saraswathi Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School and food partner is Madras Coffee House. Gift partners are Aachi, Medimix, Naga, Amman Saareez, Thiruvanmiyur Cotton House, Repute, A-1 Chips, PS Tamarind, Hanbao Appliances, Maestro Electric Cooker, RAS Chekku Oil, and Wondr Diamonds.

For more information and queries regarding participation contact: 81487 48183 or 98412 98938.