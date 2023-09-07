The Hindu Made of Chennai Food and Music Festival to be held on September 9 and 10

September 07, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Made of Chennai Food and Music Festival will be organised at Island Grounds on September 9 and 10 between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. as part of The Hindu Festival of Chennai.

About 40 diverse food joints will participate in the festival to give a glimpse of the city’s flavours and cuisines. Moreover, an array of artists and music bands are set to perform at the festival. Agam The Band, Singer and Rapper Arivu, and Tuning Folk are scheduled to perform on September 9.

On September 10, several music performances have been lined up starting with a Carnatic performance by Srivatsan Santhanam. This would be followed by Gaana Balachandar, Gaana Vinoth, and Gaana Vimala. On the same day, a hip-hop act by NAVZ-47, Mapulz Rac, Iykki Berry, and Milton Dance Crew will be performed and end with a performance by IndoSoul.

For more details about the performance and food stalls, readers may check The Hindu Made of Chennai’s Instagram page. Registration is required to attend the event, and those interested can sign up at madeofchennai.thehindu.com or scan the given QR code.