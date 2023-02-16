ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu launches mobile reading van ahead of Lit for Life festival

February 16, 2023 03:52 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The mobile library will be stationed in neighbourhoods across the city over the next 10 days; it aims to help inculcate reading habits, especially among children

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi (top right) and Nirmala Lakshman, Director, The Hindu Group of Publications flagging off the mobile library on Thursday. Suresh Nambath, Editor, The Hindu and L. V. Navaneeth, CEO, The Hindu are also seen | Photo Credit: RAGHUNATHAN SR

Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi on Thursday flagged off a mobile reading van, launched by The Hindu, ahead of its annual literary festival, Lit For Life.

The mobile reading van will share books with less privileged residents across the city. Residents will be able to take books, read and also donate books while the mobile reading van is stationed at various localities over the next 10 days. 

The van was stationed at Besant Nagar on Thursday, and will move on to Marina Beach on February 17, Semmozhi Poonga on February 18, Chetpet Eco Park on February 19, Anna Nagar Tower Park on February 20, Valluvar Kottam on February 21, Jeeva Park on February 22 and various children’s homes on February 23.

“This is an excellent initiative to motivate the common public about literary aspects. This mobile reading van is expected to inculcate the habit of reading among students,” said Mr. Bedi.

Since the mobile reading van will halt for long periods near neighbourhoods of less privileged children, it will act as a great motivational factor for literary understanding about world-class creative writers and personalities who are expected to participate in the The Hindu Lit for Life festival, Mr. Bedi said.

“I also feel that more such initiatives from The Hindu and other entities will create awareness about creative writing, art, music and culture. All the efforts that the government and the Corporation are taking will ensure better inculcation of the habit of reading among students. This will also create awareness among the city residents ahead of the Lit Fest, ensuring better interaction between the public and world-famous literary personalities who are expected to visit Chennai,” the Commissioner said.

Nirmala Lakshman, Director, The Hindu Group, and Director and Curator, The Hindu Lit For Life said: “The Hindu is delighted to introduce the Mobile Reading Van as an integral part of The Hindu Lit For Life. This will bring books to your doorstep and spread the joy of reading across the city. We hope to expand this initiative to other areas in the future.”

