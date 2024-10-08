GIFT a SubscriptionGift
The Hindu Kolu Kondattam contest is back

Published - October 08, 2024 08:08 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu group has returned with the ‘The Hindu kolu kondattam’, a lively celebration that showcases tradition and creativity. The event invites the participants to showcase their uniquely themed kolu displays highlighting their artistic talents and storytelling skills.

Participants are encouraged to present the kolu arrangements that reflect the rich culture and essence of Tiruchi. The competition is open to all, and participants can submit their kolu pictures either by uploading them on the contest page at newsth.live/THKC2024ROTN or by scanning the QR code provided.

The contest is currently live and will conclude on October 8, 2024. Winners will be selected based on uniqueness, storytelling aspect of kolus and innovation capturing the essence of Navaratri in their displays. In addition to creative setups participants can earn extra points by including a pack of ITC Mangaldeep Incense Sticks in their display photographs.

The event is sponsored by Gopuram Turmeric Powder & Kumkum and co presented by ITC Mangaldeep Premium Quality Incense. The gift partners are Aachi, Medimix, Naga, PS Tamarind and Wondr Diamonds.

For more information and queries regarding participation contact: 98412 98938 or 81487 48183

