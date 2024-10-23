ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu ‘Kolam Contest’ concludes with award ceremony

Published - October 23, 2024 08:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The winners of The Hindu ‘Kolam Contest’ for Navaratri were felicitated with trophies and gifts in the city on October 20. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Hindu ‘Kolam Contest’ for Navaratri held between October 3 and 12 concluded with the felicitation of winners in the city on October 20. Three winners and 10 consolation prize winners were selected and felicitated with trophies and gifts. In the contest, the participants were asked to draw kolam using only white powder to highlight the religious connectivity of white kolam during Navaratri. Winners were selected based on the elegance and nuances of the dotted kolam.

The winners of the contest are S. Gandhimathy, Jayanthi Rangarajan R., Indra Priya Dharshini S., R. Annapoorani, Pugalenthi, Manivasuki Krishnamoorthy, K. Chitra, R. Kalaivani, M. Bhuvaneswari, Divya Bharathi T., Gomathy, Shanthi Jeyaraman and Sujatha Ramesh. The event was sponsored by Gopuram Products.

