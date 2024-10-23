The Hindu ‘Kolam Contest’ concludes with award ceremony

The Hindu ‘Kolam Contest’ for Navaratri held between October 3 and 12 concluded with the felicitation of winners in the city on October 20. Three winners and 10 consolation prize winners were selected and felicitated with trophies and gifts. In the contest, the participants were asked to draw kolam using only white powder to highlight the religious connectivity of white kolam during Navaratri. Winners were selected based on the elegance and nuances of the dotted kolam.

The winners of the contest are S. Gandhimathy, Jayanthi Rangarajan R., Indra Priya Dharshini S., R. Annapoorani, Pugalenthi, Manivasuki Krishnamoorthy, K. Chitra, R. Kalaivani, M. Bhuvaneswari, Divya Bharathi T., Gomathy, Shanthi Jeyaraman and Sujatha Ramesh. The event was sponsored by Gopuram Products.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.