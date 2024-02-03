The Hindu Horizon, the two-day school admission expo, received well by the public

February 03, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Horizon, a two-day school admission expo for students from per-KG to Class XI, kicked off on February 3, 2023, Saturday with an overwhelming response from the public.

The expo offered a diverse array of admission choices and enabled valuable interactions with school representatives. Attendees gained insights into facilities, infrastructure, and amenities, aiding in making informed decisions for their children’s education. This expo not only fosters connections but empowers parents and students to choose the ideal educational path, emphasising the significance of making informed choices in the educational journey.

Everwin Group of Schools proudly participated as the title sponsor in The Hindu’s expo. The inaugural day of the event was marked by an overwhelming turnout. “As excited participants, we were thrilled to engage with parents who passionately discussed their children’s future and explored the educational opportunities our schools offer. It was a prestigious event that reaffirmed our commitment to providing quality education and fostering meaningful connections with our community,” said B. Purushothaman , Chairman and Senior Principal, Everwin Group of Schools.

Adding to the fervour, The HinduYoung World organised a painting competition that captivated hundreds of children aged 3-10.

The expo is being held in two locations simultaneously. The one in Pallikaranai was inaugurated by Deepa Ramesh from NPS International Chennai, K. Prabhakaran, Vellore International School Chennai, Shanti Odayar, SSVM Institutions Coimbatore, Captain S.K. Kuruparan, Hindustan International School, and Sundaresan S., VP South, The Hindu Group.

Meanwhile, the Anna Nagar expo was inaugurated by Mr. Purushothaman, Sanjeevi, Director, Vellore International School, Chennai, Sangeetha, HOD, SSVM Institutions, Felicia Navaraj, vice-principal, The Schram Academy, and Rajesh R. Menon, Senior General Manager of The Hindu.

The Hindu Horizon expo in Anna Nagar was presented by Everwin Group of Schools, Kolathur, and powered by Vellore International School, Chennai. The residential school partner is SSVM Institutions, Coimbatore.

In Pallikaranai, the expo was presented by NPS International, Chennai, a unit of NPS Group of Institutions, and powered by Vellore International School, Chennai. The residential school partner is SSVM Institutions, Coimbatore, while the pre-school partner is Hindustan International School. The gift partner for both venues is Roshan Bags.

