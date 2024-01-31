GIFT a SubscriptionGift
The Hindu Horizon hosts exclusive school admissions expo on February 3 and 4

The expo will be held at two locations in Chennai — Pallikaranai and Anna Nagar; parents are urged to bring their children and gain a comprehensive understanding of the available choices. A number of activities for kids will be held at the venues

January 31, 2024 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu Horizon is hosting an exclusive school admissions expo catering to students from pre-KG to Class XI on February 3 and 4.

The expo will be held at two locations in Chennai — Pallikaranai venue: Ayya Thangabala Mahal – Kalyana Mandapam, No. 61/6, MMRD Road, 200 feet Thoraipakkam Link Road, Pallikaranai, Chennai - 600100 (OMR) and Anna Nagar venue: Kay-Em Royal Mahal, 1961-C, 100 Feet Road, Pioneer Colony, Anna Nagar West Extension, Chennai - 600101 (near Thirumangalam junction).

The expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Parents are urged to bring their children and gain a comprehensive understanding of the available choices. A number of activities for kids will be held at the venues.

The Pallikaranai expo was presented by NPS International, Chennai, a unit of NPS Group of Institutions and powered by Vellore International School, Chennai. Residential School Partner is SSVM Institutions, Coimbatore and Pre-School Partner is Hindustan International School.

The Anna Nagar Expo is presented by Everwin Group of Schools, Kolathur and powered by Vellore International School, Chennai. Residential School Partner is SSVM Institutions, Coimbatore.

Children aged three to 10 years can participate in The Hindu Young World Painting Competition and stand a chance to win prizes. Registration can be completed at the venue.

For further details, parents can reach out to phone numbers - 9962226550, 9003077030, or 9094041021. To register, scan the QR code.

