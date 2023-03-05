The Hindu Horizon expo receives an encouraging response

March 05, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Horizon, a school admissions expo for students from Pre-KG to Class XI, concluded on Sunday, and was met with an encouraging response from parents and students.

The expo took place in two locations – Kailash Gardens at Sholinganallur, Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), and Vijay Shreemahal at Anna Nagar. The expo had an array of activities for children such as soft archery, ring toss, mini-golf, hungry sumo, mirror car, nerve tester and knock the can.

Dwarakesh, chief operating officer and chief executive officer, Casagrand International Schools, and CEO of Casagrand Staylodgy, said the expo was of great benefit to students and parents.

Johnson Mathew, dean of academics, Hindustan International School, said the expo was a great experience for parents to know and understand where they could find the right place for their child’s education. Dr. Saveetha, Director, The Pupil, Saveetha Eco School, said the fair had given them a unique platform to engage with parents.

V. Muralikrishna, Director, Everwin Group of Schools, said parents were keen to understand what institutions had to offer for their children both in terms of education and all-round development. Radha Venkateshan, principal, MVM Mogappair, appreciated the event and thanked the organisers for the opportunity to engage with parents.

The Hindu Horizon at OMR was presented by Casagrand International School and powered by Hindustan International School. In Anna Nagar, the expo was presented by Maharishi Vidya Mandir, Mogappair, and powered by The Pupil Saveetha Eco School.