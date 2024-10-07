The Hindu Group’s “The Hindu Kolu Kondattam” contest is back

“The Hindu kolu kondattam”, a lively celebration that showcases tradition and creativity is back. The event, organised by The Hindu invites the participants to showcase their uniquely themed kolu displays highlighting their artistic talents and storytelling skills.

Participants are encouraged to present the kolu arrangements that reflect the rich culture and essence of Coimbatore. The competition is open to all, and participants can submit their kolu pictures either by uploading them on the contest page at newsth.live/THKC2024ROTN or by scanning the QR code provided.

The contest is currently live and will conclude on October 8, 2024. Winners will be selected based on uniqueness, storytelling aspect of kolus and innovation capturing the essence of Navaratri in their displays. In addition to creative setups, participants can earn extra points by including a pack of ITC Mangaldeep Incense Sticks and Aroma ghee in their display photographs.

The event is sponsored by Gopuram Turmeric Powder & Kumkum and co-presented by ITC Mangaldeep Premium Quality Incense. The associate partner is Aroma ghee and the gift partners are Aachi, Medimix, Naga, PS Tamarind, Wondr Diamonds, A-1 chips, JB Masala and Jagan Metal Mart.

For more information and queries regarding participation, contact: 81487 48183 or 72990 30519