The Hindu Group‘s ‘Kolu Kondattam’ contest to conclude on Oct. 7

The Hindu Group is back with the ‘The Hindu Kolu Kondattam’, a vibrant celebration of tradition and creativity. This event encourages participants to showcase their uniquely themed kolu displays highlighting their artistic talents and storytelling skills.

Participants are invited to create and display their kolu arrangements stories that reflect the rich culture and essence of Coimbatore. The competition is open to all, and participants can submit pictures of their kolus by uploading them on the contest page at newsth.live/THKC2024ROTN or by scanning the QR code provided.

The contest is currently live and will close on October 7, 2024. Winners will be selected based on the uniqueness and storytelling aspect of their kolu, innovation and adherence to festive themes. In addition to creative setups, participants can earn extra points by including packs of ITC Mangaldeep Incense Sticks and Aroma Ghee in their display photos.

The event is sponsored by Gopuram Turmeric Powder and Kumkum and co-presented by ITC Mangaldeep Premium Quality Incense. The associate partner is Aroma Ghee and gift partners are Aachi, Medimix, Naga, A-1 Chips, PS Tamarind and JB Masala.

For more information and queries regarding participation contact: 81487 48183 or 72990 30519