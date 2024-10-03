The Hindu Group‘s ‘Kolu Kondattam’ contest is back

The Hindu Group is back with the ‘The Hindu Kolu Kondattam’ a vibrant celebration of tradition and creativity. This event encourages participants to showcase their uniquely themed kolu displays highlighting their artistic talents and storytelling skills.

Participants are invited to create and display their kolu arrangements that reflect the rich culture and essence of Madurai. The competition is open to all, and participants can submit pictures of their kolus by uploading them on the contest page at newsth.live/THKC2024ROTN or by scanning the QR code provided.

The contest is currently live and will close on October 7, 2024. Winners will be selected based on the uniqueness and storytelling aspect of their kolus, innovation and adherence to festive theme. In addition to creative setups, participants can earn extra points by including packs of ITC Mangaldeep incense sticks in their display photos.

The event is sponsored by Gopuram Turmeric Powder and Kumkum and Co-presented by ITC Mangaldeep Premium Quality Incense. The gift partners are Aachi, Medimix, Naga and PS Tamarind.

For more information and queries regarding participation contact:

81487 48183 or 98412 98938

