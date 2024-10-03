ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu Group‘s ‘Kolu Kondattam’ contest is back

Published - October 03, 2024 08:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu Group is back with the ‘The Hindu Kolu Kondattam’ a vibrant celebration of tradition and creativity. This event encourages participants to showcase their uniquely themed kolu displays highlighting their artistic talents and storytelling skills.

ADVERTISEMENT

Participants are invited to create and display their kolu arrangements that reflect the rich culture and essence of Madurai. The competition is open to all, and participants can submit pictures of their kolus by uploading them on the contest page at newsth.live/THKC2024ROTN or by scanning the QR code provided.

The contest is currently live and will close on October 7, 2024. Winners will be selected based on the uniqueness and storytelling aspect of their kolus, innovation and adherence to festive theme. In addition to creative setups, participants can earn extra points by including packs of ITC Mangaldeep incense sticks in their display photos.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event is sponsored by Gopuram Turmeric Powder and Kumkum and Co-presented by ITC Mangaldeep Premium Quality Incense. The gift partners are Aachi, Medimix, Naga and PS Tamarind.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

For more information and queries regarding participation contact:

81487 48183 or 98412 98938

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US