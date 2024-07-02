The Hindu Group wins 8 awards at Maddys 2024

The Hindu Grouphaswon eight awards for its campaigns and special initiatives at the Maddys Awards, organised by the Advertising Club Madras.

A print communication created for Wildlife Conservation Day as part of The Hindu ‘Care. Community. Conversation.’ initiative won gold in the print-copywriting category. The Hindu ‘Made of Chennai’, a city-centric brand campaign celebrating Chennai and its people, garnered six awards across various categories.

Cadbury Iniya Kondattam, a campaign by Mondelez India, in collaboration with The Hindu Group, received the silver award for digital campaigns - influencer marketing.

Celluloids Films, which made the video for The Hindu ‘Made of Chennai’ song, also won silver in the media and entertainment - digital category.

A press release quoted the Chief Revenue Officer of The Hindu Group, Suresh Balakrishna, as saying, “These accolades recognise our commitment to creating impactful and meaningful campaigns that engage audiences and spark meaningful conversations.”

In addition to the achievements of The Hindu, Vermillion Communications Pvt. Ltd. was adjudged the ‘Creative Agency of the Year’; Digitally Inspired Media Pvt. Ltd. the ‘Digital Agency of the Year’; Amazon Seller Services Private Limited the ‘Media Agency/Client of the Year’; and Swiggy the ‘Advertiser of the Year’.

A total of 1,015 entries from over 10 States were received for Maddys 2024, with participation from 116 agencies and clients. The awards featured 27 international, national, and regional jurors.

