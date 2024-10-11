GIFT a SubscriptionGift
The Hindu Group partners with Equityplus Advertising to launch India Education Fair in UAE

The event is scheduled to be held on November 9 and 10 at Crowne Plaza, Deira, in Dubai

Published - October 11, 2024 12:20 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Logo of the event to be held in November 2024 in Dubai.

Logo of the event to be held in November 2024 in Dubai. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

The Hindu Group has partnered with Equityplus Advertising to launch ‘The Hindu India Education Fair’ in Dubai. It is scheduled to be held on November 9 and 10 at Crowne Plaza, Deira, Dubai, and will be The Hindu’s first large-scale event in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region since the pandemic.

The strategic partnership was formalised recently at The Hindu‘s Mumbai office as Suresh Balakrishna, Chief Revenue Officer, The Hindu Group and Sunil Kumar Kanchan, Chief Executive Officer, Equityplus Advertising, signed the agreement.

The Hindu is taking steps to attract students from the UAE, encouraging them to explore higher education options available in India. To facilitate this endeavour, The Hindu Group has partnered with 25 premier universities and academic institutions across India. This collaboration provides a diverse array of programmes tailored to the needs of UAE students including scholarship opportunities.

The event would be managed by Equityplus Advertising. “Through our partnership with Equityplus Advertising, we aim to connect the international community with India’s leading educational institutions,” Mr. Balakrishna said, according to a press release. Mr. Kanchan said, “We are thrilled to extend our collaboration with The Hindu Group building upon our existing work with schools in the UAE.”

For more information, visit: https://newsth.live/IIEF2024PR or email srimathi.s@thehindu.co.in or hakkeem@equityplusdubai.com.

