The Hindu Fridays: Collaboration and compositions galore in Carnatic music

November 11, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - CHENNAI

Audience at The Hindu Fridays event was taken by surprise when Lyricist Madhan Karky, in no time, composed a song based on the theme ‘Kalyanam’ suggested by one of them. Musician Sikkil Gurucharan, with whom Mr. Karky was collaborating at the event, then took the audience for a musical joyride as he put a tune to the lyrics.

From such an impromptu collaborative session to discussions on song composition, the interactive musical session between Mr. Gurucharan and Mr. Karky was an event to remember for all. An array of topics, including musical collaboration and new ways to present Carnatic ragas, were touched upon at the event presented in association with Storiculture.

“Today’s audience is a blend of avid listeners of Carnatic music and first-time listeners,” said Mr. Gurucharan, who recalled the beginning of his musical journey two decades ago during which musician Anil Srinivasan helped him to use his voice in a different way.

“There was just my voice and the piano. The audience too felt that I was presenting the Carnatic ragas in a novel way. Soon, my work was turned into an album, after which I worked with musicians from across the globe. I realised that Carnatic music, as much as it grounds you, also teachers you to liberate yourself and draw influence from the outside,” Mr. Gurucharan said.

As for Mr. Karky, it was important to understand the independent space and the different zones in it in order to create independent music. “Once director Rajeev Menon, musician Bombay Jayashree and I collaborated to create eight songs in eight days. It made a huge impact, instilling in me an interest in Carnatic music,” he said.

Mr. Karky took the audience through the process of writing lyrics for movies and the choice of words. “We work on songs to entertain people. The target age group of audience ranges between 15 years and 25 years. This is because their knowledge of Tamil could be limited,” he added.

At the event, Mr. Karky went on to compose the song “Manam…thirumanam…edhu thirumanam…”, for which Mr. Gurucharan set the tune.

Legendary musician T.V. Gopalakrishnan said, “Music has been my life. There is diversity galore in music today, and we are witness to new dimensions in music. It shows that music is evolving.”