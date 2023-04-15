The Hindu EducationPlus Career Fair 2023 begins

April 15, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

Urging students to make informed decisions with regard to picking courses to pursue, Professor V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said success will come to them if they do what they truly like.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the 20th edition of The Hindu EducationPlus Career Fair 2023 which began at the Chennai Trade Centre’s Convention Hall on Saturday.

In his inaugural address, Mr. Kamakoti gave the students and parents in the audience some insight into the courses that IIT Madras offered, and spoke to them about the range of options available across the arts and science streams. “Five years down the line, biology will become one of the most important disciplines. I want biology to be made a compulsory subject in schools for students taking up the science stream,” he said.

Speaking about IIT-M’s plans to introduce a Bachelor in Science course in Medical Sciences and Engineering, he encouraged students to take up biology in high school and explore such courses in the future which would be interesting and in great demand.

Responding to questions from the audience, Mr. Kamakoti further urged students to explore opportunities in entrepreneurship, and said that they could aim to be job creators and work on creating technologies and innovations inside India. “Entrepreneurship and innovation are the most important things which will help make India a superpower, in the next 40 years,” he said.

R. Nandakumar, director, Communications, SRM Institute of Science and Technology and S. Sundaresan, vice-president, advertisement sales - South, The Hindu were also present at the inaugural

Professor S.V. Raghavan, vice-chancellor, Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswathi Viswa Mahavidyalaya, (SCSVMV Deemed University) spoke about AI, data science and machine learning, and T. V. Gopal, dean, College of Engineering and Technology, SRMIST in his session, shed light on the trends and transformations in higher education in India.

Through the day, students and parents visiting the fair were given an opportunity to attend sessions by experts. Ramesh Prabha, mentor and media personality hosted a session on engineering and medical courses.

Nilesh, Kulkarni former India cricketer and founder director ( IISM ) spoke about careers in sports management and Sudhish Kamath, writer, director and producer, Made in Madras Ink delved into careers in OTT and mass media.

Several educational institutions from across the country, and financial institutions have set up stalls at the fair and both parents and students have got the opportunity to speak with their representatives. This, as well as more sessions by experts await visitors to the career fair on Sunday as well.

The Hindu EducationPlus Career Fair 2023 is presented by SRM, associate partners are Crescent Institute of Science and Technology, Rajalakshmi Institute of Technology, VELS Group of Institutions, Shankar IAS Academy. The banking partner is SBI.

To know more about the sessions and the fair, contact: +91 90940 41021, 90030 77030, 99622 26550. To register, please visit bit.ly/THEPCC2023 or scan the QR code given.