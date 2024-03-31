The Hindu EducationPlus Career Counselling fair to be held on April 6 and 7

March 31, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Chennai

The 21st edition of The Hindu EducationPlus Career Counselling Fair 2024 will be held on April 6 and 7 at the Chennai Trade Centre, Convention Hall.

The Hindu EducationPlus is conducting the fair with over 40 institutions for parents and students of Classes IX to XII, in a bid to empower young minds to make informed career decisions in choosing the right courses and colleges.

Top educational and financial institutions from across the country will be present. Furthermore, career guidance sessions with domain experts will help people discuss their career plans.

The latest edition will also give a platform to the students to engage with experts across diverse fields and representatives from various educational and financial institutions. Several sessions have been organised for the students to interact with experts.

On April 6, a session on engineering from 11.15 a.m. to 12.15 p.m., medicine as career from 12.15 p.m. to 1.15 p.m., a session on media and entertainment from 2.30 p.m. to 3.30 p.m., session on aviation as career at 3.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m., and career in sports at 4.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. will be held. On April 7, a session on how to crack IIT JEE/ NEET from 10.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m., CA as a career option from 11.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and a session on marine engineering from 12.30 p.m. to 1.30 p.m. will be held.

The Career Counselling fair 2024 is powered by Hindustan Group of Institutions, Chennai. Associated partners are Amet University, B.S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science & Technology, The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research, Rajalakshmi Institute of Technology, Shankar IAS Academy and Shiv Nadar University, Chennai and Banking Partner is SBI.

To know more about the sessions and the fair, contact: +91 90940 41021. To register, https://newsth.live/THCFC2024 or scan the QR code.

