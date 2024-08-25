The Hindu Education Plus International Education Fair at Loyola in Chennai

The 20th edition of The Hindu Education Plus International Education Fair, that began in August 15 and will continue until August 30 across seven major cities in India, is coming to Chennai.

The fair will take place at Loyola College on August 25 and 26 starting at 10 a.m. The event is presented by FES Study Abroad (powered by Fragomen India) and powered by Bank of Maharashtra. The event brings together international universities, colleges, financial institutions, and consulates to offer comprehensive guidance and opportunities for students aspiring to study abroad. The fair is being hosted at five-star properties and prestigious universities to provide a world class experience to all attendees.

The fair will feature sessions with consulate education experts, visa counsellors, guidance on financial assistance, and informative seminars on scholarships. The event in done in partnership with FES Study Abroad (powered by Fragomon India) and powered by Bank of Maharashtra; Knowledge partner British council, UK and Education Plus, USA, Campus France, France, DAAD, Germany; Associate partners are Harvest Abroad and HDFC Credila ; Global Banking partner is Bank of Baroda; Forex and Travel partner is Unimoni; Regional Banking partners are State Bank of India and Union Bank of India and the venue partner for the event is Loyola College, Chennai.

To register scan the QR code or visit: https://newsth.live/IEF2024ED

