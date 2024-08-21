The Hindu Education Plus International Education Fair 2024 to be held on August 25 and 26

The 20th edition of The Hindu Education Plus International Education Fair presented by FES Study Abroad and powered by Bank of Maharashtra, will be held at Loyola College in Chennai on August 25 and 26 from 10 a.m. onwards.

The fair commenced on August 15, covering seven major cities in India. This event will bring together a diverse array of international universities, colleges, financial institutions, and consulates to provide comprehensive guidance and opportunities for students aspiring to study abroad.

The fair will include sessions with consulate education experts, providing invaluable insights into the application processes and cultural nuances of various countries. Top-tier universities from around the world will participate, offering students a wide range of academic programs and research opportunities.

Further, dedicated visa counselling sessions will help students understand the intricacies of visa applications and requirements, ensuring a smoother transition to studying abroad. Informative seminars will cover topics such as scholarship applications, financial aid, and career prospects, empowering students to make well-informed decisions.

Guidance on financial planning and assistance will be a key highlight, addressing the financial concerns of students and their families.

The event will be supported by notable sponsors and partners, presented by FES Study Abroad (powered by Fragomen India) and powered by Bank of Maharashtra. Knowledge partner from UK is British Council, from USA is Education USA, from France is Campus France, From Germany is DAAD, Associate partners are Harvest Abroad and HDFC Credila , Global Banking partner is Bank of Baroda, Forex & Travel partner is Unimoni, Regional Banking partners are State Bank of India and Union Bank of India and the Venue partner for the event is Loyola College, Chennai.

Students can participate in an UFLY Slogan Contest, visit the Unimoni stall to enrol in a slogan contest and win travel vouchers and scholarships as prizes. For sponsorship and stall enquiries, contact: 99622 26550 | 90940 41021.

To register, scan the QR code or visit: https://newsth.live/IEF2024ED

