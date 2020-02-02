The Hindu Education Plus fair gets under way

International education is a vital component in developing leadership skills among students, said Robert G. Burgess, U.S. Consul General in Chennai. He was delivering the keynote address at the inauguration of the 17th edition of The Hindu Education Plus International Education Fair 2020.

“While I know that it can be difficult for students to leave home and go some place unfamiliar, there is a lot to be gained by opening yourself up to new places, cultures and horizons,” he said.

Stating that international education would help students collaborate with peers across the world and give a global perspective on what is crucial in today’s dynamic world economy, Mr. Burgess said that there would be new ideas exchanged, stereotypes dissolved, fast friendships formed and invaluable connections made.

While there were great opportunities available for students in India and across the world, Mr. Burgess encouraged them to find the right place for themselves, to develop skills and expand horizons.

Students and parents thronged the fair on Saturday, and had the opportunity to attend sessions on higher education opportunities in France and study options in the Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand, and the U.S. A discussion on how to crack the GRE and GMAT was also held.

The fair had 29 stalls, put up by premier foreign universities, visa counsellors and finance experts. S. Ankit, a student who was visiting the fair, said that he was looking forward to hearing about opportunities for higher education in Europe.

The education fair will also be held on Sunday, from 10.30 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Taj Coromandel, Nungambakkam. Entry is free for all, and for further details, log on to www.thehindu.com/ief202 0 or call 97109 15880.