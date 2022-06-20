The Hindu Education Plus Career Fair 2022 begins in Chennai

Madras University V-C inaugurates the two-day programme

L.V. Navaneeth, CEO of The Hindu Group, presenting a memento to S. Gowri, Vice- Chancellor, University of Madras, at the inauguration of The Hindu Education plus Career Fair 2022 on Monday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The 15th edition of The Hindu Education Plus Career Fair 2022 was inaugurated in the city at Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam, on Monday.

The two-day expo would guide students looking to pursue higher education both in India and overseas and open new avenues of career opportunities.

Inaugurating the fair, S. Gowri, Vice-Chancellor, University of Madras, said students must have perseverance to achieve higher goals and have the ability to switch career paths to strive for the better.

Sharing his own experience, he said students should overcome challenges for a successful career. Lauding the The Hindu’s Career Fair, Prof. Gowri said such fairs would help students identify their capabilities and ambitions and hone their skills. Counselling would support the students in selecting what was best suited for them.

He appreciated the initiative where the students could take the English proficiency test free of cost at the venue.

Recalling that The Hindu’s career fair was held along with the University of Madras for four years initially, Prof. Gowri suggested that The Hindu must organise a job fair with the University of Madras in the coming years.

About 40 universities and colleges from various parts of the country, including Bengaluru, financial institutions and Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation had put up their stalls at the fair.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi going arounds the stalls at The Hindu Education Plus Career Fair 2022 on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister visits stalls

Later, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi visited the stalls in the fair. Besides interacting with representatives from various engineering, law, hotel management and many training institutes, students and parents can also attend sessions on emerging careers to be hosted by eminent educationists till Tuesday.

While topics like “What next after NEET” and Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission procedures were discussed on Monday, sessions on Tuesday would cover emerging careers in artificial intelligence, liberal arts and hospitality and future of education post pandemic.

L.V. Navaneeth, Chief Executive Officer, and S. Sundaresan, vice-president (advertisement sales), The Hindu, took part in the event.

Associate sponsors for the expo are B.S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology; Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research; Rajalakshmi Institute of Technology; Shankar IAS Academy; and Vels Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS) while the banking partner is the Union Bank of India.