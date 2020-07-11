Psychological impact of pandemic on students

The third part of The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling Webinar Series will be held on July 11 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The series of webinars have so far covered several topics, including engineering, medicine, humanities, science and social sciences. The webinar will focus on the impact of the pandemic and psychological situations on students.
Ravikumar Arunachalam, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Medical and Health Sciences, SRM Institute of Science and Technology; M. Thirunavukarasu, Head of the Department of Psychiatry, SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Center; Lakshmi Vijayakumar, founder of the Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre, and Subhashini Gopal, a psychologist with the Schizophrenia Research Foundation, will be part of the panel. The event, presented by the SRM Institute of Science and Technology, is for students of Classes IX, X, XII and XII aspiring to pursue a career in medical and health sciences.
To register, visit https://bit.ly/2Z3wuPS or scan the QR Code.
