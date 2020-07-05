‘Humanities and social sciences are relevant in every field’

Students who opt for social sciences or humanities today have a number of options available.

This was the message from ‘Challenges Facing Humanities and Social Sciences in a Changing Academic Environment,’ the second in The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling webinar series, presented by SRMIST, held on July 4.

The speakers were Dr. R. Balasubramanian, Pro Vice-Chancellor (External Affairs), SRMIST; Dr. P. Duraisamy, former Vice-Chancellor, University of Madras; Dr. Sridhar Krishnaswami, deputy dean and professor, Department of Journalism and Mass Communication Faculty of Science and Humanities, SRMIST, and Dr. Mathangi Krishnamurthy, assistant professor of Anthropology at the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT-Madras. The session was moderated by Radhika Santhanam, Assistant Editor, The Hindu.

Talking about the diversity of choices, Dr. Krishnaswami explained that a student wanting to study economics could opt for econometrics, macroeconomics or development economics. In psychology, the options ranged from criminal psychology and clinical psychology to counselling psychology, he added.

Prof. Krishnamurthy stressed the importance of anthropology in the current situation. “Anthropology is essentially the study of people, culture and societies. With the media constantly reporting on the pandemic, some of the questions that are sure to strike us are: what happens to people, who don’t have homes, during a lockdown? We can also consider gender issues: how the incidence of domestic and child abuse have increased. Anthropology is at the heart of the pandemic.”

Prof. Duraisamy said one of the challenges was the need to introduce courses to meet the demands of Industrial Revolution 4.0. He explained how universities offered five-year integrated programmes with a comprehensive curriculum. “The disadvantage is that there is no exit option, which means that if students find the course uninteresting after two or three years and want to quit, that is not an option,” he said.

Irrespective of the subject, social sciences and humanities require students to be able to think out-of-the-box, critically, develop problem-solving skills, and be flexible and adapt to changing environments, said Dr. Krishnamurthy, adding that students could pursue subjects like anthropology, archaeology, history, linguistics and languages, philosophy, visual arts, among others.

Dr. Balasubramanian stressed the relevance of humanities and social sciences in every field. “Take policy-making and governance. If we consider Tamil Nadu during the pandemic, medical practitioners know how to treat the diseases but it is policy-making and effective governance that decide how necessary measures are implemented,” he said.