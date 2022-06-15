The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling Fair on June 20, 21

Over 40 universities, colleges to participate in the event to be held at Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam

The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling Fair 2022 will be held on June 20 and 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Chennai Trade Centre, Hall 3, in Nandambakkam. Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi will inaugurate the fair.

Students from Classes IX to XII, graduates looking for higher education or career opportunities, those aspiring to pursue higher education overseas, and parents can attend the fair. Representatives from engineering, medicine, law, hotel management, emerging careers, and training institutes will interact with students and parents.

The fair will have over 40 universities and colleges from across the country, and there will be seminars held on both days where experts from various fields will speak.

Students can test their English skills with The Hindu Group’s coveted English proficiency test, for free. The first 300 candidates to walk in will be given a “Free All Access Subscription” to The Hindu’s digital products.

On the first day from 11 a.m. onwards, P.V. Navaneetha Krishnan, former Director, Entrance Exams and Admissions, Anna University, will speak on the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA).

S. Rajendra Boopathy, Professor, Anna University, Chennai, will speak on online counselling steps in the TNEA and connected concepts in engineering education at 11.30 a.m. Focusing on the medical admissions process, Manickavel Arumugam, Medical Education Counselor & Project Management Consultant, will speak on “What Next after NEET?” from 12.35 p.m. onwards.

From 2.30 p.m. onwards, there will be a session on “Emerging careers in law” by Hema Raman, Head- Academics, Sriram Law Academy.

The STEP test from The Hindu Group will be conducted from 3.30 p.m. onwards on both days.

The second day will begin with a session on “Emerging careers in artificial intelligence and machine learning” by Mayur Modi, Domain Head, Data Sciences, Skill-Lync India, from 10.15 a.m. onwards. Sandeep Bhatnagar, General Manager - Ramada Plaza Chennai, will speak on “emerging careers in the hospitality sector” from 11.30 a.m. onwards.

From 1 p.m. onwards, Renuka Rajarathnam, Dean of Research and International Partnerships, Stella Maris College, Chennai, will speak on “Emerging careers in liberal arts”. The next session for the day from 2 p.m. onwards will be on “The future of education post pandemic” by Alexander Jesudasan, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science.

To pre-register for the event and STEP test, students can log on to https://bit.ly/CAREERF22 or scan the QR Code.

The Associate Sponsors for the expo are B.S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology, , Meenakshi academy of higher education and research, Rajalakshmi Institute of Technology, Shankar IAS Academy, Vels Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS), and the Banking Partner is Union Bank of India.