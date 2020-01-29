Chennai

The Hindu Education fair is here

The Hindu International Education Fair will be held on February 1 and 2 at Taj Coromandel, Nungambakkam.

The two-day fair will offer students an opportunity to interact with counsellor officials and Universities from across the globe. There will be seminars on education in the United Kingdom, Australia and France. The fair will feature premier foreign Universities, visa counsellors and education loan providers. The event will be held from 10.30 a.m. till 5.30 p.m.

There is no entry fee. Participants may visit www.thehindu.com/ief2020 or call 9710915880 to register. The overseas insurance sponsor is New India Assurance and test prep partner is Manya.

