The Hindu Downtown’s annual Kolu contest is back

October 17, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Downtown has announced the return of the annual Kolu Kondattam 2023, a Kolu contest that celebrates Navarathri in our unique style – connecting with our readers. Residents from across the city are invited to participate. To enter the contest, participants need to send a photograph of their Kolu display along with a picture of themselves. Please ensure that each image does not exceed 5 MB. To enhance your chances of winning, include a pack of Mangaldeep Agarbatti in your Kolu display photos.

Have your imaginative Kolu display at the ready, capture a photo, and upload it at bit.ly/ChnKolu23 or scan the provided QR Code. Please note that the deadline for entries is October 21. The Kolu will be evaluated based on its theme. The theme should encompass details about the Kolu arrangement, and the creative elements incorporated into it. A panel of judges will select the winners and the contest will be conducted in Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, and Madurai. For additional details, visit the site or reach out to 9841298938 / 8148748183.

Title Sponsor: NAC Jewellers; Co-Presented by: Mangaldeep Agarbatti, in association with: Coir On Matresses. Associate Sponsors: Gopuram Products, Rajamanicka Mudaliyar Company, Kanchipuram Aringar Anna Silk Cooperative Society; Food Partner: Madras Coffee House; Venue Partner: Saraswathi Vidyalaya; Gift Sponsors: Viveks, Naga, P.S Tamarind, Home One, Cotton House Thiruvanmiyur, Seeman Textiles, Vivekanandha Sarees, Maestro Electric Steam Cooker, Hari’s Mylapore, Hanbao Home Appliances & Houseware.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.