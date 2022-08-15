The Hindu Downtown to conduct online contest

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu Downtown will conduct “Maya Kannan – Janmashtami Contest 2022”, an exclusive competition for children to bring back the festive spirit to the neighbourhood.

The contest is open to children aged between 3 and 8, who are required to dress up as little Krishna or Radha and perform by either dancing, singing or reciting slokas in the deity’s praise. The one or two-minute video and picture of the child’s performance as Krishna or Radha must be uploaded online.

The title partner for the event is Dheepam lamp oil, powered by Parry’s Amrit Natural Brown Sugar. While the food partner is Sweet Karam Coffee, the venue partner is Saraswathi Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School, Chennai.

The sponsors for the gifts are Aachi, Freshey’s, Royal Nuts N Joy, Green Bean, Sree Senthil Enterprises and P.S. Tamarind.

To register and participate, scan the QR code given or visit https://bit.ly/3BYrAHH. For queries, contact +91 9841298938 /8148748183.