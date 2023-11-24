The Hindu Dheepa Kolam 2023 to be organised across T.N.

November 24, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu along with Dheepam Lamp Oil will organise The Hindu Dheepa Kolam 2023, a Karthigai Dheepam special contest, to spread the light and spirit of the festivity across Tamil Nadu.

Participants must upload a picture and a one- or two-minute-long video of their dazzling arrangement of lamps onto the microsite. Participants can get additional points by uploading a picture of their lamp arrangement with a pack of Dheepam Lamp Oil next to it.

The top three winners will be selected from Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchi, Coimbatore based on the display of creativity. Participants stand a chance to win various prizes. Registrations are open till November 28.

The event is powered by Coir On mattresses. The associate sponsors for the event are Gopuram Products, Kanchipuram Arignar Anna Silk Co-Op Society and gift sponsors are Aachi and PS Tamarind.

For any queries, contact: 9841298938, 8148748183. To participate, visit: https://bit.ly/THDpkolam23 or scan the QR Code.

