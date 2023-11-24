HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Hindu Dheepa Kolam 2023 to be organised across T.N.

The top three winners will be selected from Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchi, Coimbatore based on the display of creativity

November 24, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu along with Dheepam Lamp Oil will organise The Hindu Dheepa Kolam 2023, a Karthigai Dheepam special contest, to spread the light and spirit of the festivity across Tamil Nadu.

Participants must upload a picture and a one- or two-minute-long video of their dazzling arrangement of lamps onto the microsite. Participants can get additional points by uploading a picture of their lamp arrangement with a pack of Dheepam Lamp Oil next to it.

The top three winners will be selected from Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchi, Coimbatore based on the display of creativity. Participants stand a chance to win various prizes. Registrations are open till November 28.

The event is powered by Coir On mattresses. The associate sponsors for the event are Gopuram Products, Kanchipuram Arignar Anna Silk Co-Op Society and gift sponsors are Aachi and PS Tamarind.

For any queries, contact: 9841298938, 8148748183. To participate, visit: https://bit.ly/THDpkolam23 or scan the QR Code.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.