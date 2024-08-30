The Hindu Civil Services Aspirants’ Club with Shankar IAS Academy organises awareness initiative for students

The civil services aspirants were enlightened about various stages of selection process and intricacies of examinations at an UPSC aspirants’ meet organised in Stella Maris College on Wednesday.

The meet and awareness initiative ‘Read for a Better Tomorrow’ was jointly organised by The Hindu Civil Services Aspirants’ Club and Shankar IAS Academy, along with Stellas Maris College Think Tank.

Addressing the students, M. Puranasunthari, Assistant Commissioner, Income Tax said aspirants have the choice to explore 24 services through the UPSC exams. Narrating her experience, she said she learnt about civil services examination during her college days and the competition has grown over the past decade. She also elaborated on the various stages of the selection process. She advised the students to understand the subject better and take notes of current affairs from newspapers. Pointing out that self-confidence was the key to success, she urged the students to use library resources and also have alternate options while preparing for the competitive exams.

P. Subramaniam, Deputy General Manager, Sales and Distribution, The Hindu Group spoke about the significance of developing reading habit, with newspapers as the learning tool. Explaining the benefits of reading newspapers, he said the habit would improve general knowledge and critical thinking skills, and offer practical vocabulary.

He also highlighted the challenges faced by present generations owing to various reasons — be it digital distractions, lack of time or misplaced beliefs on the value of reading. He also offered tips for developing the habit by setting a reading routine and using active reading techniques.

Chandrashekar, Head, Academics, Shankar IAS Academy spoke on the intricacies of UPSC exams and nature of questions. He also advised students on selection of optional subjects for the main exams and the minimum score needed to get shortlisted in the interview process.