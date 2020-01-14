Chennai

The Hindu Centre to organise discussion

The Hindu Centre for Politics and Public Policy is organising a public discussion titled ‘The Making of Independent India and V.K. Krishna Menon’ at 6 p.m. on January 14, Tuesday, at The Music Academy. Former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh will be in conversation with former Governor of West Bengal Gopalkrishna Gandhi. This will be followed by a public interaction. Those interested in attending the event can register at 044-28524445/044-28538153 or email at : thc@thehinducentre.com

