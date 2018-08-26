The Hindu Auto Expo gets under way

The Hindu Group Auto Expo 2018 began on Saturday in Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam.

According to a press release, a wide range of premium cars and bike models will be on display at the two-day expo.

On Saturday, the auto expo featured an exclusive unveiling of the new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

Fifteen automobile majors are participating in the event.

Visitors would get a chance to get a first-hand feel of the premium automobiles and the latest offerings of various manufacturers.

Visitors will be permitted to click pictures of cars from international automobile brands, including Jaguar, Rolls Royce and Mercedes.

Visitors can get a glimpse of the latest arrivals in the automobile segment and strike the best deals.

Major brands such as Jeep, Jaguar, Ford, BMW, Skoda, Nexa, Honda, Mercedes Benz, Mini, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Mahindra are participating.

Super bikes brands such as Ducati and BMW Motorad are participating. Service partner is The Torque and the official TV partner is News 7. Tickets are priced at ₹40 a person.

People can book their tickets online at www.thehindu.com /autoexpo2018.