The Hindu and Margazhi

The Hindu celebrates the talent of youngsters this Margazhi, in a web series. In the December Music Season, a young crop of artistes will get a chance to showcase their talent online. The Hindu brings you a month-long online series of recordings by these up-and-coming artistes.

Carnatic vocalist Prithvi Harish, who has been learning music from the age of five, and performing from when he was 12, is a student of P.S. Narayanaswamy and Abhishek Raghuram.

He has also completed four years of Advanced learning at the Narada Gana Sabha’s Sri Haridos Giri School of Music, where his gurus included R.S. Jayalakshmi and C.R. Vaidhyanathan. He had his initial training under Madhuram Srinivasan, one of the Therazhundur Sisters.

This year, Prithvi will get the Best Vocalist (male) Award in the Spirit of Youth series 2019, from The Music Academy. He has won the Tambura Prize from Chennai Fine Arts; he was the recipient of the K. Balachander Award for Excellence in Fine Arts at school, that was instituted by Kavithalaya Krishnan in 2016.

He was awarded the title ‘Parijatham’ by Nandalala Trust in 2013, as part of their silver jubilee celebrations, for outstanding all-round performance. He was awarded the title ‘YuvaSri Kala Bharathi’ by Bharathi Yuva Kendra, Madurai.

Currently, a final-year B.E. (Comp. Sc.) student at CEG, Anna University, he makes time for music and academics.