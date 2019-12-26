The Hindu and Margazhi

The Hindu celebrates the talent of youngsters this Margazhi, in a web series. In the December Music Season, a young crop of artistes will get a chance to showcase their talent online. The Hindu brings you a month-long online series of recordings by these up-and-coming artistes.

Violinist M. Shrikanth and Kanjira artiste K.R. Sivaramakrishna are friends, and perform together at many concerts. Shrikanth is currently a disciple of Akkarai Sisters, Subhalakshmi and Sornalatha. He started learning music at the age of seven and had his initial training under vidwans Lalitha and Nandini and subsequently from vidwans V.V. Srinivasa Rao and Therazhundhur Madhuram Srinivasan. He mainly trained under vidwans T. Hemamalini and Coimbatore B. Dakshnimurthy. A mechanical engineering from NIT Tiruchi, he works at a software firm in Chennai. Shrikanth is the recipient of the Lalgudi G. Jayaraman Endowment Award from the Sri Krishna Gana Sabha. He has received the Best Violinist Prize from the Parthasarathy Swami Sabha and Vani Mahal.

Kanjira artiste K. R. Sivaramakrishna initially learnt mridangam under the tutelage of Chromepet G. Suresh, from the age of five. He then took up kanjira lessons from Mr. Suresh, at the insistence of Korattur N. Srinivasa Ragavan, a family friend.

He is currently pursuing advanced lessons and aesthetics from B. Shree Sundarkumar. He is an AIR A-grade artiste. Though he completed his B.Tech and MBA, he has taken up music as a full-time profession.