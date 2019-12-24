The Hindu and Margazhi

The Hindu celebrates the talent of youngsters this Margazhi, in a web series. In the December Music Season, a young crop of artistes will get a chance to showcase their talent online. The Hindu brings you a month-long online series of recordings by these up-and-coming artistes.

Carnatic vocalist Abilash Giriprasad was introduced to this art form at the age of four and his first stage performance was at seven. For more than a decade now, he has been under the tutelage of Vidwan A. S. Murali, a senior faculty member, Kalakshetra. He has also learnt for several years from Srimushnam V. Raja Rao.

Abilash is a dual graded artist of All India Radio, Chennai, in Carnatic classical and devotional music. He was also groomed in Carnatic music by Abaswaram Ramjhi and has been an active member in his Issai Mazhalai.

His flair for Hindustani music was honed by B. Ramamoorthy Rao, who is a direct disciple of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi. Abilash has accompanied Pandit Birju Maharaj during his performance in Cleveland Thyagaraja Festival–2019.

He was awarded the Bharat Ratna Dr. M. S. Subbulakshmi Fellowship in Music by Shanmukhananda Fine Arts and Sangeetha Sabha, Mumbai for 2016-18. He was conferred with the title Yuva Kalabharathi by Bharath Kalachar and title of Kalai Ilamani of the State government. He won the first prize in Ragam Thanam Pallavi competition conducted by the Madras Music Academy in August 2008. Apart from a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, he also has a Master’s degree in Carnatic music.