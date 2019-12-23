The Hindu and Margazhi

The Hindu celebrates the talent of youngsters this Margazhi, in a web series. In the December Music Season, a young crop of artistes will get a chance to showcase their talent online. The Hindu brings you a month-long online series of recordings by these up-and-coming artistes

Thavil artiste Adyar G. Silambarasan made his debut on stage as an accompanying vidwan, at the age of 15.

He studied at the Tamil Nadu Government Music College, where he got the Vathiya Kalaimani in Tavil Gold Medalist. He is indebted to his gurus Thavil Vidwan Thirukannapuram S. Jeyachandran, Thavil Vidwan Thirunageswaram T.R. Subramaniam and Thavil Vidwan Mannargudi M.R. Vasudevan. He did a two-year course in Mrindangam, which he passed with distinction from the same college.

He was invited to work as a thavil teacher at the Tamil School in Minnesotacthrough Minnesota State Art Board, where he worked for a year.

He has performed in Chennaiyil Thiruvaiyaru with flautist Jayanth.

He has also organised a new combo music section at the K.M. College of Music and Technology. His has won awards like the Vathya Visaratha and Vathya Kalaimani, Kanchi Kamakodi Peeta Asthana Vidwan, Sree Sangeetha Seva Rathna and Thavil Ilaval.