The Hindu and Margazhi

The Hindu celebrates the talent of youngsters this Margazhi, in a web series. In the December Music Season, a young crop of artistes will get a chance to showcase their talent online. The Hindu brings you a month-long online series of recordings by these up-and-coming artistes. Aishwarya Anand is a disciple of renowned carnatic vocalist Gayatri Sankaran from whom she has been learning for more than 15 years. She has completed masters in music from Madras University. Her parents spotted her passion for music at a very young age and now she is a professional performer. Aishwarya has a B.Com and MBA (HR) from Ethiraj College for Women. She is a recipient of merit scholarship from Tamil Nadu Iyal Isai Nataka Mandram, Chennai. She has received many awards and has been performing at various sabhas in the Margazhi season. She sings for dance programmes.