The Hindu celebrates the talent of youngsters this Margazhi, in a web series. In the December Music Season, a young crop of artistes will get a chance to showcase their talent online. The Hindu brings you a month-long online series of recordings by these up-and-coming artistes. Aishwarya Anand is a disciple of renowned carnatic vocalist Gayatri Sankaran from whom she has been learning for more than 15 years. She has completed masters in music from Madras University. Her parents spotted her passion for music at a very young age and now she is a professional performer. Aishwarya has a B.Com and MBA (HR) from Ethiraj College for Women. She is a recipient of merit scholarship from Tamil Nadu Iyal Isai Nataka Mandram, Chennai. She has received many awards and has been performing at various sabhas in the Margazhi season. She sings for dance programmes.
The Hindu and Margazhi
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Sign up for a 30-day free trial. Sign Up
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Dec 19, 2019 1:25:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/the-hindu-and-margazhi/article30342865.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.