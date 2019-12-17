The Hindu and Margazhi

The Hindu celebrates the talent of youngsters this Margazhi, in a web series. In the December Music Season, a young crop of artistes will get a chance to showcase their talent online.

The Hindu brings you a month-long online series of recordings by these up-and-coming artistes. Carnatic Vocalist Vaishnavi Ramadas has been learning music from the age of 5. She received her initial training from Sarada Sundararaman, Meera Kedaranathan and Kalaimamani K. R. Kedaranathan. She is presently undergoing advanced training from Vidwan Rudrapatnam S. Ramakanth. Vaishnavi is a B grade artiste from All India Radio. She is multilingual and speaks five languages. A gold medallist in both undergraduation and post graduation, Vaishnavi holds a masters degree in Audiology and Speech Language Pathology. She is currently pursuing PhD at Sri Ramachandra University, Porur and Masters in Music from University of Madras. Here is her video link: http://bit.ly/ChenMargazhi Dec17