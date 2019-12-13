The Hindu and Margazhi

The Hindu celebrates the talent of youngsters this Margazhi, in a web series. In the December Music Season, a young crop of artistes will get a chance to showcase their talent online. The Hindu brings you a month-long online series of recordings by these up-and-coming artistes.

Thirucherai Karthik has been learning the violin under the tutelage of Vidwan V.L. Kumar for the last 11 years, under the advanced guidance of gurus Palghat Ramprasad and S. Varadarajan. It was by chance that he fell in love with the instrument. A performance by senior artistes Ganesh and Kumaresh on TV had him wanting to learn to play the violin.

He began learning from when he was just eight under Srinivasamurthi. Karthik has been performing at almost all leading sabhas in the city for over eight years now. He is a ‘B’ Grade artiste from the All India Radio, and is the recipient of the “Sangeetha Mudhra” Award from Mudhra for the Best Violinist.

A final year student of ECE from Rajalakshmi Engineering College, he aims to get into music full time. Apart from music and engineering, he loves to cook and help his mother at home.

His video can be accessed at: bit.ly/ThirucheraiKarthik