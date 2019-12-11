Chennai

The Hindu and Margazhi

Hindustani vocalist Salman Usmani is from Lucknow

The Hindu celebrates the talent of youngsters this Margazhi, in a web series. In the December Music Season, a young crop of artistes will get a chance to showcase their talent online.

The Hindu brings you a month-long online series of recordings by these up-and-coming artistes.

Hindustani vocalist Salman Usmani is from Lucknow. He is a vocalist in A.R. Rahman’s Sufi Band, and has done several shows with the famed music director, Javed Ali and Shivamani. He has learnt Hindustani classical vocal from the Senia Gharana under Ustad Gulshan Bharati, and is currently learning the Kirana Gharana style under Pandit Kaivalya Kumar Gaurav. He has also learnt from Jayateerth Mevundi. He teaches Hindustani vocal to students. He has been a part of a band named Atharva and sings for movies. He composes folk songs and ghazals. His video can be accessed at: bit.ly/ChennaiDec11

