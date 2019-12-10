Chennai

The Hindu and Margazhi

The Hindu celebrates the talent of youngsters this Margazhi, in a web series. In the December Music Season, a young crop of artistes will get a chance to showcase their talent online.

The Hindu brings you a month-long online series of recordings by these up-and-coming artistes.

Carnatic vocalist Kalyanapuram S. Aravind, began his formal training in Carnatic at the age of four from Sudha Seshagopalan and later continued under the Madurai T.N. Seshagopalan.

He also trained under S. Kasthuri Rangan, a senior disciple of Mr. Seshagopalan.

He has performed in prestigious sabhas in Chennai and other States and carried his guru's style together with his innovativeness and mellifluous rendering with clarity in the sahitya.

He is also the nephew of religious exponent Kalyanapuram Aravamudhachariar.

A Computer Science Engineering graduate, he chose to pursue Carnatic music as a full-time vocation. His awards include Yuva Kala Bharathi from Bharat Kalachar; Best Vocalist Award from The Music Academy; and the Bharat Ratna Dr. M.S. Subbulakshmi Fellowship for Music from Shanmukhananda Sabha, Mumbai. His video can be accessed at: http://bit.ly/MargazhiDec10

