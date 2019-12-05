The Hindu and Margazhi

The Hindu celebrates the talent of youngsters this Margazhi, in a web series. In the December music season, a young crop of artistes will get a chance to showcase their talent online. The Hindu brings to you a month-long online series of recordings by these up and coming artistes.
Srirangam V. Venkatanagarajan, a Ph.D scholar in Human Resources at the Department of Management Studies in IIT Madras, has been learning Carnatic music for the past 14 years from Tiruchi Ambujam Vedantham. Mr. Venkatanagarajan’s video, which was up on Wednesday, can be accessed at:bit.ly/SrirangamVenkata nagarajan
Shradha Ganesh, a young musician from Toronto, Canada, has been learning Indian classical music since the age of four from her grandmother Parvathy Raman and guru K.N. Shashikiran. Her video can be accessed at: http://bit.ly/ShradhaGanesh
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.