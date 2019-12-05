Chennai

The Hindu and Margazhi

The Hindu celebrates the talent of youngsters this Margazhi, in a web series. In the December music season, a young crop of artistes will get a chance to showcase their talent online. The Hindu brings to you a month-long online series of recordings by these up and coming artistes.

Srirangam V. Venkatanagarajan, a Ph.D scholar in Human Resources at the Department of Management Studies in IIT Madras, has been learning Carnatic music for the past 14 years from Tiruchi Ambujam Vedantham. Mr. Venkatanagarajan’s video, which was up on Wednesday, can be accessed at:bit.ly/SrirangamVenkata nagarajan

Shradha Ganesh, a young musician from Toronto, Canada, has been learning Indian classical music since the age of four from her grandmother Parvathy Raman and guru K.N. Shashikiran. Her video can be accessed at: http://bit.ly/ShradhaGanesh

