The Hindu AI Summit | We plan to work with other States on best practices: Vanitha Venugopal

“We have already signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with T-Hub, Hyderabad, to work on best practices,” Vanitha Venugopal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Tamil Nadu Technology Hub (iTNT), said here on Thursday.

Participating in ‘Fireside Chat: AI-Driven Innovation: Shaping The Future of Technology and Industry in Tamil Nadu’, she said: “Collaborating with neighbouring States is absolutely something we are looking at. AI can do what you feed and preach, but the ethical aspect is something we have to imbibe. It is a cultural change. AI is going to take over a lot of things that we are going to do. iTNT can only encourage and support start-ups that work with us to work ethically. We cannot mandate what they should do.”

In a conversation with John Xavier, Technology Editor, The Hindu, Ms. Venugopal said: “At present, we have around 24 start-ups incubated in iTNT. As iTNT, we are trying to help start-ups make inroads into government datasets. In our many programmes, we are encouraging researchers to come and take their idea, convert it into a start-up, and commercialise it. We have also joined hands with Startup TN, which has nine regional hubs, to have an iTNT desk at each of these hubs to harness talent.”

The event is presented by the SRM Institute of Science & Technology (SRMIST) and powered by Sify, in association with ManageEngine. The Confederation of Indian Industry is the industry partner and CIO Association is the strategic partner. RetailGPT is the phygital commerce partner for the summit; Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project is the healthcare partner and LatentView Analytics is the data analytics partner. Tamil Nadu Technology Hub (iTNT) has been roped in as the digital transformation partner while Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation has come in as the skilling partner. Chennai Metro Rail is the mobility partner and the TV partner is Puthiya Thalaimurai.

