Watch | The hidden gems of Chennai's OMR and ECR

This Madras Week, Ramanujar Moulana of the Cycling Yogis group shows us that the archaeological value of the route to Mamallapuram, dotted with areas such as Padur, Thiruporur and Nemili, is of just as much importance. He has specially designed a circular route for MetroPlus, that starts in Thiruvanmiyur, takes the OMR and heads up to the Nemili Bridge, crosses The Great Salt Lake, and comes back to the same place, via the ECR.