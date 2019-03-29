The guidelines

As per the norms, bus shelters have to be set up only by the respective local bodies, which would include municipalities and panchayats, with their general funds. In Chennai, bus shelters are built and maintained by the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Bus shelters on State Highways-maintained roads — which include Poonamallee High (PH) Road, Chennai – Tiruvallur High (CTH) Road, Kamaraj Salai and East Coast Road — are built and maintained only by the respective local bodies, which include Greater Chennai Corporation.

The land on such stretches will be provided by the State Highways Department to respective local bodies based on request to have bus bays and shelters.

When a residents’ welfare association wants a bus shelter, it has to give a petition typed on the association’s letter head with signatures of residents in the locality, to the superintendent engineer (SE), Bus Road Routes (BRR) division of the Greater Chennai Corporation, Ripon Buildings. Of course, this applies to only areas that fall within Corporation limits. A copy of this petition should be given to the respective zonal office of the civic body.

Residents can also set up bus shelters with public contributions in their neighbourhood. In such cases, residents should meet officials of the BRR division at Chennai Corporation’s Ripon Buildings and request the authorities to give no-objection certificate for the construction of a bus shelter by the residents and maintain it thereafter.

Bus stops

When it comes to the establishment of bus stop in a neighbourhood based on a request by its residents, MTC is the sole authority to take a decision on it. If MTC sees a need for a bus stop, it will decide on the location and time frame for establishing a bus stop in the locality.

However, the respective local bodies will be informed by MTC about the new bus stop in order to get space from the local body to establish the facility.

(Sources: Greater Chennai Corporation; State Highways Department; and Metropolitan Transport Corporation)