The guardians of Potheri station

Inspired by the initiative of Rajesh Kannan Yadav, who has been cleaning Urapakkam railway station since 2016, a group of students from SRM University, Kattankulathur, have joined hands to clean Potheri railway station. They have started an NGO ‘Light and Life’ and the clean-up campaign is funded by the Directorate of Alumni Affairs of the University.

On Saturdays and Sundays, they sweep, remove trash and scrape posters stuck on the station premises. C.P. Nishtha Sen, founder, Light and Life, says, “Apart from cleaning the station, we scraped the posters, white-washed and painted the staircases of the foot overbridge (FOB), poles and the seating benches. Every time we give a fresh coat of paint, people would paste advertisement posters on the poles, benches, tiles of drinking water facilities and on the steps below the FOB. But, we will continue doing our job.”

To prevent people from spitting and pasting posters, they have planned to write ‘Clean India-Swachh Bharat’ slogans at all possible places on the station premises.

N.D. Subhash Kumar, the NGO’s co-founder, says, “We are planning to display art exhibits about social evils and causes at the station. Steps will be taken to create awareness among people to stop spitting and to keep public places clean. We want to make Potheri station a model station. We will visit schools and colleges, and explain to students the benefits of keeping the environment clean.”

Rajesh Kannan Yadav says that potted plants will be kept and lighting facilities will be provided under the FOB.

To join their initiative, contact 98402 83359 or 97049 45678.