The goal of having 33% women in T.N. police force will be achieved soon: Chief Secretary 

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Thursday said the goal of having 33% women will soon be achieved in the Tamil Nadu police.

He made the statement while congratulating the medal winners in the Special All India Police Shooting Competition-2024 (women), which was organised by the Tamil Nadu Police for five days from last Saturday at the Tamil Nadu Commando School Training Centre at Othivakkam in Chengalpattu. Around 444 women police personnel of 30 teams from different States, Union Territories, and the Central Armed Police Forces were competing in various categories.

At Raja Rathinam Stadium, Egmore, Mr. Meena distributed medals to winners in the presence of Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore and other police officers. He said 41 police personnel won medals in the competition. “I am proud to say that among the winners, 12 are from Tamilnadu police,” said Mr Meena.

Elaborating the steps taken by the State government to increase the strength of women police personnel, the Chief Secretary said the first batch of women was recruited in Tamilnadu police in 1973. At present, there are 25, 836 women police personnel in various ranks right from the level of DGP to police constable. Presently, 21% are women in Tamilnadu police which is praiseworthy.”

R.B. Chandra Shekar, special director, Intelligence Bureau and chairman of the organising committee of the event said, “ With increasing challenges on the national security scenario such as terrorism, organised crimes, VVIP security and also to tackle the present day violence, it becomes imperative for our police forces to upgrade and acquire new skills and sharpen their shooting skill on a regular basis. The All India Shooting Competition is an extremely useful platform for police personnel from all over the country not only to learn from each other, but also provides them an opportunity to test their marksmanship.”

The women police personnel of Tamilnadu police received ‘Overall Championship Trophy’ while Border Security Force received the Overall Runners Up Trophy.