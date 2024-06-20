GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The goal of having 33% women in T.N. police force will be achieved soon: Chief Secretary 

Published - June 20, 2024 11:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chennai, Tamil Nadu, 20 June 2024: Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore distributed trophy to Tamil Nadu State Women Police personnel who won overall championship trophy at the Special All India Police Shooting Competition for Women Police held in Chennai on Thursday. Photo: Akhila Easwaran/ The Hindu

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, 20 June 2024: Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore distributed trophy to Tamil Nadu State Women Police personnel who won overall championship trophy at the Special All India Police Shooting Competition for Women Police held in Chennai on Thursday. Photo: Akhila Easwaran/ The Hindu | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Thursday said the goal of having 33% women will soon be achieved in the Tamil Nadu police.

He made the statement while congratulating the medal winners in the Special All India Police Shooting Competition-2024 (women), which was organised by the Tamil Nadu Police for five days from last Saturday at the Tamil Nadu Commando School Training Centre at Othivakkam in Chengalpattu. Around 444 women police personnel of 30 teams from different States, Union Territories, and the Central Armed Police Forces were competing in various categories.

At Raja Rathinam Stadium, Egmore, Mr. Meena distributed medals to winners in the presence of Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore and other police officers. He said 41 police personnel won medals in the competition. “I am proud to say that among the winners, 12 are from Tamilnadu police,” said Mr Meena.

Elaborating the steps taken by the State government to increase the strength of women police personnel, the Chief Secretary said the first batch of women was recruited in Tamilnadu police in 1973. At present, there are 25, 836 women police personnel in various ranks right from the level of DGP to police constable. Presently, 21% are women in Tamilnadu police which is praiseworthy.”

R.B. Chandra Shekar, special director, Intelligence Bureau and chairman of the organising committee of the event said, “ With increasing challenges on the national security scenario such as terrorism, organised crimes, VVIP security and also to tackle the present day violence, it becomes imperative for our police forces to upgrade and acquire new skills and sharpen their shooting skill on a regular basis. The All India Shooting Competition is an extremely useful platform for police personnel from all over the country not only to learn from each other, but also provides them an opportunity to test their marksmanship.”

The women police personnel of Tamilnadu police received ‘Overall Championship Trophy’ while Border Security Force received the Overall Runners Up Trophy.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.